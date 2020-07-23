Former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleads guilty to drug trafficking at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleaded guilty to drug trafficking at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Former corrections officers Marvella Sullivan and Stephen Thomas were first indicted in August of 2019 and then indicted on additional charges earlier this week.
Sullivan pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to attempted bribery and trafficking. No sentencing date has been scheduled.
Thomas pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a pre-trial on Aug. 19.
Thomas faces multiple charges: including:
- engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity,
- trafficking
- possessing criminal tools
- drug possession
- prohibition of conveyance of certain items
- bribery
- tampering with evidence
- perjury
- corrupting another with drugs
- theft in office
- additional money laundering prohibitions
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Sullivan and Thomas served as couriers under the direction of two Heartless Felons gang member inmates, Lamar Speights and Alexander Foster.
Speights also pleaded guilty Thursday and will be sentenced at a later date.
Foster pleaded not guilty and there is no next court date yet.
19 News has reached out to the Ohio Attorney General’s office for a statement.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.