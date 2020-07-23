Indians owner continues to discuss fate of team’s name as Opening Day approaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians arrives on Friday, Owner Paul Dolan continues to hold discussions to determine the best path forward for the team’s name.
The organization first announced that they have started plans to examine and possibly change their team name back on July 3.
Dolan said he had “a candid and productive meeting” with Terry Francona and the players who expressed a desire to help the organization with the decision process earlier this week.
In Dolan’s words, the players care about the organization while having strong feelings for social justice and racial equality.
Dolan said he supports the players’ interest in utilizing their platform “to unite our city and our nation through their actions.”
In a statement regarding the status of the decision process, Dolan said:
“As I explained to our players, I am invested in engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to help determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. In the coming weeks, we will engage Native American leaders to better understand their perspectives, meet with local civic leaders, and continue to listen to the perceptions of our players, fans, partners and employees. We feel a real sense of urgency to discuss these perspectives with key stakeholders while also taking the time needed to ensure those conversations are inclusive and meaningful.
We will continue to share periodic updates as we make progress. In the meantime, we are excited for our team to return to the field to continue our pursuit of a World Series Championship.”
