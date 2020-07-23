Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

FILE - The currently closed AMC Burbank 16 movie theatres complex is pictured on April 29, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. After several false starts, the film industry is hoping to bring new releases back into movie theaters in late August. But for blockbusters, it may mean rethinking opening weekend and returning to a more gradual rollout through international and U.S. territories. Gone for now are the days of massive global openings. And theater owners say if they don't get new films soon, they may not make it to 2021. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)