21 new deaths, an additional 1,444 COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours; threat levels updated for Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health says 3,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 80,186 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine updated the state’s Public Health Advisory System map with the newest threat levels for each county during a Thursday afternoon COVID-19 briefing from Columbus.
Eight new Ohio counties were updated to “Red Alert Level 3″ since last week, signaling a high risk of transmission and exposure of the coronavirus.
Clark County was added to the “watch list” for approaching the highest threat level.
The governor’s second address of the week comes hours before a statewide mask mandate takes effect in Ohio.
An additional 4,367 cases and 259 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,968 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,403 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
