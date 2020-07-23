Northeast Ohio hospitals issue joint statement to ‘stress the seriousness’ of the COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a half-dozen hospital systems in Northeast Ohio have united to issue a joint statement about the severity of the coronavirus health crisis.
The open letter comes from the Center for Health Affairs, the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, Summa Health, University Hospitals, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The seven health care institutions want Northeast Ohio residents to know that the hospital staff is ready to care for COVID-19 patients, but help is needed.
“We depend on you to do what is needed to protect yourself and those you love.”
In the letter, the hospitals ask community members to follow several steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect family and friends from exposure:
- Wear protective masking
- Practice social distancing
- Wash hands frequently
- Monitor health and exposures
“We care about the health and safety of our Northeast Ohio community. Please continue to protect yourself and others during this global pandemic. We are Northeast Ohio and we are stronger together!”
