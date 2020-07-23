Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid day with storms in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front is slowly tracking through the area today. This will trigger thunderstorms. It is going to remain humid. The better risk of storms will be later this morning and through the afternoon. Some storms will have heavy rain with them. I can’t rule out a severe storm or two, mainly closer to the Pennsylvania border. High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 80s. The front will clear the area by tonight. I went with a partly cloudy sky. Areas of fog develop overnight into early tomorrow. Still fairly humid. Temperatures drop into the 60s.