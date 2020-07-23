Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered storms move through this afternoon, turning hot for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front is slowly tracking through the area today.
This feature will trigger scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Some storms may produce pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds.
Storms will come to an end by sunset.
The sun will set, by the way, at 8:53 PM.
Areas of fog will develop overnight into early tomorrow morning.
Fog will lift by mid-morning, making for a gorgeous Friday.
Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
For once, we’re not forecasting snow for the Indians home opener.
I know it’s a bummer that we can’t all be there for it, but I find that listening to baseball on the radio while sitting outside is quite relaxing.
After tomorrow, we’ll be heating up significantly for the weekend.
Expect highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday.
