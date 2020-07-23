Northeast Ohio weather: Storms end by sunset, heating up for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front moved through our area today, bringing needed rain to northern Ohio.
If you’re a gardener or have agricultural interests, you probably noticed that things have been really dry around here for much of the Summer.
Per the latest weekly Drought Monitor, portions of northern Ohio are considered to be in a Moderate Drought.
Those areas are in beige on the map below.
Yellow areas of the map are considered Abnormally Dry by drought standards.
While many of us certainly enjoyed the rain we accumulated today, things will be relatively dry tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday.
In the short term, tonight will also be dry, although it will not feel dry at all.
High levels of humidity will linger through the beginning of next week.
Areas of fog will develop overnight into early tomorrow morning.
Fog will lift by mid-morning, making for a gorgeous Friday.
Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
For once, we’re not forecasting snow for the Indians home opener.
I know it’s a bummer that we can’t all be there for it, but I find that listening to baseball on the radio while sitting outside is quite relaxing.
After tomorrow, we’ll be heating up significantly for the weekend.
Expect highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and in the low 90s on Sunday.
