Ohio lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, announce legislation to repeal House Bill 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members from the Ohio House of Representatives will announce legislation to repeal House Bill 6, the legislation at the center of the $60 million bribery scheme involving Speaker Larry Householder.
Republican State Reps. Mark Romanchuk, of Ontario, and Laura Lanese, of Grove City, will be joined by Democratic legislators for a noon press conference in Columbus.
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting approximately $60 million in bribes in exchange for passing House Bill 6 in 2019, the nuclear bailout legislation in 2019 that directly benefited FirstEnergy Corp. with over $1 billion to save two nuclear plants in Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine said he would not support reversing House Bill 6 when asked on Wednesday.
The governor said the amount of jobs those nuclear plants bring to Ohio would play a role in keeping House Bill 6 in place. Additionally, he explained that without the nuclear plants, Ohio would have little to no non-carbon forms of energy being generated.
A pair of Democratic State Representatives announced intentions on Wednesday to introduce a separate repeal proposal.
This story will be updated.
