Olmsted Township neighborhood evacuated after man barricades himself in home after pointing gun at brother

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Olmsted Police confirmed residents in the area of the 8500 block of Homestead Drive have been evacuated as a man continues to barricade himself in his home after pointing a gun at this brother.
Chief Matthew Vanyo said officers were sent to that block at 2:26 a.m. on Thursday after a 30-year-old man barricaded himself in the bathroom of the home after his 25-year-old brother pointed a gun at him.
While on the phone with dispatchers, the 30-year-old man said his father was still asleep inside the home, according to the chief.
The 30-year-old man also warned that there were several other firearms in the home, but he did not know if his brother got his hands on any other weapons, Chief Vanyo said.
Chief Vanyo said both the 30-year-old man and his father were able to leave the home unharmed.
When officers arrived, they tied to call the 25-year-old man out, but were unsuccessful, the chief said.
According to Chief Vanyo, the Southwest Enforcement Bureau was called to the scene after several failed attempts to get in contact with him over the phone and the cruiser’s PA system.
The chief said the homes were evacuated as a precaution as the man is still in the home.
Chief Vanyo said it is unknown if he is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.