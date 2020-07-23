Reward out for information bringing justice to 3 Canton homicides that happened in 24 hours

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) found guilty of committing any one of the three homicides that happened in Canton within a span of 24 hours.
Here are the descriptions of the homicides according to Chief Jack Angelo:
Tuesday
8 p.m.
A shooting in the 1400 block of Louisiana Court NW killed 31-year-old Ronald Pleasant and hurt a 21-year-old man were shot in the 1400 block of Louisiana Court NW.
Pleasant died at the scene while the second victim was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
10:43 p.m.
Two 20-year-old men were shot in the 100 block of Pulley Place SE.
Canton Fire took them both to local hospitals where Brandon Bush died from his injuries.
The condition of the second victim is unknown.
Wednesday
2:28 a.m.
A set of 1-year-old twin boys were shot in their sleep the 1600 block of Clarendon Avenue SW.
The Canton Fire Department took the twin brothers to local hospitals where Ace Lucas died from his injures and the other was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made in any of the three homicides.
The Canton Police Detective Bureau, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the homicides.
Anyone with information is urged to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.
You can also leave an anonymous tip at tip411 start the message with Canton.
