‘We are NOT the mask police’: Ohio sheriff’s office says don’t call 911 for complaints about face coverings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sheriff’s office is asking Ohioans to use “common sense” in regards to the newly-issued statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Less than an hour after the order was declared on Wednesday, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook to say they have already been receiving calls about the mandate.
Complaints about violations to the masks order should be made to the local health departments, although law enforcement agencies do have the authority to enforce the mandate.
The statewide order requiring face masks for individuals in Ohio ages 10 years and older goes into effect on Thursday at 6 p.m.
There are exclusions for the statewide mask order:
- Those with a medical condition or disability or those community with someone with a disability
- Those who are actively exercising or playing sports
- Those who are officiants at religious services
- Those who are actively involved in public safety
- Those who are actively eating or drinking
Preliminary data, according to Gov. DeWine, shows that the rate of increase of COVID-19 infections in the counties classified under “Red Alert Level 3″ has slowed, but not yet plateaued.
The governor says it is believed that masks have been a contributing factor slowing the spread.
Darke County is along the Ohio and Indiana border, approximately 45 miles Northwest of Dayton.
