76-year-old Akron woman pinned down, robbed of jewelry while gardening

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 76-year-old woman was pinned to the ground and robbed of her jewelry while gardening, police said.
The victim told officers she was in her yard in the 1200 block of Lexington Ave. around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a man and a woman rode up on bicycles.
After robbing her, the couple got back on their bicycles and rode southbound on Lexington Avenue, police said.
The 76-year-old woman was not injured.
She was not able to provide a good description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-3752Tip.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.