Bieber brilliant, Tribe win opener 2-0

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new ace in town.
With Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber gone from last year’s Indians team, there was a question as to who the next ace would be.
Shane Bieber took a step toward answering that question Friday, fanning 14 in 6 innings as the Tribe beat Kansas City 2-0.
The 14 strikeouts are a team high for an Opening Day pitcher.
Bieber allowed just 4 hits and a walk.
Brad Hand finished for the save.
The Cleveland runs came in the 5th, as Oscar Mercado singled in Jordan Luplow.
The next batter, Cesar Hernandez, then doubled in Roberto Perez.
