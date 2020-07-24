$5,500 reward for information on 3 suspects of Canton shooting that killed 1-year-old boy and hurt his twin in their sleep

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police are looking to identify the three suspects caught on surveillance video involving the shooting that killed one of the two twins who were shot in their sleep on Wednesday.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward in addition to the $500 being offered by Stark County Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect involved in the homicide, Chief Jack Angelo said.
Chief Angelo said 1-year-old Ace Lucas and his twin were shot while sleeping in the 1600 block of Clarendon Avenue SW at approximately 2:28 a.m.
The Canton Fire Department took the twin brothers to local hospitals where Ace died from his injures, according to the chief.
The chief said the other twin suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Canton Police Detective Bureau, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the homicides.
Canton Police shared the following surveillance videos of the suspects, urging anyone who could identify them to call 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.
You can also text 847411 by putting “CANTON” and your tip in the message.
This was one of three homicides to happen in Canton within 24 hours, according to Chief Angelo.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.