Cleveland health department receives 2,304 complaints on businesses violating COVID-19 orders over 4 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health received 2,304 complaints on businesses violating COVID-19 orders and restrictions from March 20-July 21.
The health department said private residences were the greatest reported alleged offenders with 395 complaints, retail stores coming in second with 226, restaurants with 203, bars with 164, residential with 139, and transportation with 131.
The businesses with the highest number of complaints within that time frame per the health department are TownHall with 32, Steelyard Common’s Walmart with 26, Jack Casino and American Pride Car Wash with 17 each, RTA and Shaker Hair and Beauty Supply with 16 each, and Denny’s Hair and Beauty Supply as well as S&P Data in Tower City Center with 13 each.
CDPH broke down the types of allegations these complaints comprised of, noting each complaint made may include multiple allegations.
Mass gatherings told the top spot for number of allegations with 989, no masks being worn being the second most common allegation with 621, and no social distancing measures being enforced coming in third at 381.
