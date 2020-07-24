Commuter Cast: Partly cloudy drive as humidity levels rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll have mainly dry weather right through the weekend.
Humidity levels have dropped since earlier in the week, but still at moderate levels today and tonight.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s for the most part.
It’ll be a great night for the Indian’s Home Opener with sunny skies and 78 degree temperatures at 7:10 p.m.
Meteorologist Jon Loufman has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.
