Cuyahoga County health officials hold 1st COVID-19 briefing since statewide mask mandate took effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and members of the Board of Health will address the area’s latest increase in COVID-19 cases.
The virtual briefing, which also included Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.
The address from Cuyahoga County is the agency’s first briefing since the statewide mask mandate took effect on Thursday in all 88 counties.
Commissioner Allan praised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for implementing the mandate.
As of Friday, Cuyahoga County is classified as a “Red Alert Level 3″ area under Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, signaling a high risk for spread of COVID-19.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, most of Cuyahoga County’s recent cases stem from non-congregate settings.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.