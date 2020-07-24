Discovery Tours VP charged with embezzling $610,000 from company forced into bankruptcy

“In one instance, according to the indictment, on or about May 19, 2016, a hotel vendor sent the defendant an email stating that payment for a previous school trip had not been made and was overdue. The hotel vendor informed the defendant that because of this delay in payment, the business would be required to prepay for future events. The hotel vendor advised the defendant that payment in full for the hotel accommodations was not received by a specific time and date, then the next student group would not be permitted to check-in.