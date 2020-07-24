Indians wearing road Cleveland jerseys for home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Indians players met with owner Paul Dolan this week to discuss the name change, and apparently their concerns were heard.
The players will wear their road blue CLEVELAND jerseys tonight for the season opener at home.
Manager Terry Francona said there would be “ongoing conversations” about continuing to wear them in the future.
Obviously, it’s the players’ wish to not have INDIANS on the front of their jersey whenever possible.
Francisco Lindor said it was a statement but that he didn’t want it to become political.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.