5 men shot in Cleveland in less than 7 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after five men were shot in less than seven hours.
Cleveland police said the first two victims were shot around 6 p.m. on Thursday at E. 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.
Both were transported by private vehicle to University Hospital’s.
The third victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and foot on Warner Avenue.
He was transported by private vehicle to Marymount Hospital and then transported to MetroHealth Hospital.
A 20-year-old man shot in the 1600 block of E. 85th Street is the fourth victim.
He was shot in the leg and was transported to University Hospitals.
The fifth victim was shot in the head in the area of E. 105th and St. Clair Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The victim’s names are not being released and there is no description of suspects.
