41 new deaths, an additional 1,560 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 3,297 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 81,746 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Friday.
An additional 4,437 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,072 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 2,419 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
