NFL Commissioner plans on having ‘safe and complete 2020 season’ after COVID-19 safety issues were resolved

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the clubs and NFL Players Association came to an agreement that “broadly resolves all outstanding issues” regarding training camp openings and the start of the 2020 season.
Goodell said the training camps will start as scheduled to kick off what he plans to be a full season played safely to lead up to the Super Bowl.
In a statement released on Friday, Goodell said:
“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.