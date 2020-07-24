Northeast Ohio weather: Heating up significantly for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our north today.
This will allow for mainly dry weather all the way through the weekend.
The risk of a pop-up shower or storm isn’t zero, but it is just about small enough to leave out of the forecast all weekend.
In the meantime, expect a quiet and dry night ahead.
Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by morning.
Sunshine will be the story of the weekend, combined with high heat and humidity.
Temperatures will top out around 87 degrees tomorrow and 92 degrees on Sunday.
Humidity levels will be rising through the weekend.
Our next shot for rain will arrive early next week.
Showers and storms will move in on Monday afternoon.
In their wake, expect cooler, more comfortable weather from Tuesday through next Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.