Northeast Ohio Weather: Partly cloudy and humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our north. This will allow for mainly dry weather right through the weekend. The risk of a pop up shower or storm isn’t zero, but it is small enough so that we will leave it out of the forecast. Humidity levels have dropped, but still at moderate levels today and tonight. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s for the most part. A north wind will keep things slightly cooler near the lakeshore. I went with a clear sky tonight. A light wind will allow temperatures to drop well into the 60s by early tomorrow morning. A great night for the Tribe game. Sunny and 78 degrees at 7:10 p.m.