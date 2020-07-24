Ohio Athletic Conference postpones sports until 2021 due to coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Athletic Conference confirmed it has postponed all fall sports through Dec. 31 due to continued concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes cross country, football, golf, soccer, tennis, and volleyball.
However, the start of the winter-season sports basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, and wrestling will also be postponed until the new year.
The OAC said it is committed to moving the affected NCAA intercollegiate athletics competition to the spring semester and in the process of discussing various plans to do so.
In place of competing, the OAC said it is planning “a robust engagement of student-athletes during the fall semester with conditioning and preparation for competition according to CDC guidelines and NCAA criteria in conjunction with local health guidelines.”
“The OAC believes we can continue to provide an excellent experience for our student athletes,” said Tim Gleason, Commissioner of OAC, “while continuing to make the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, families, fans and campus communities our highest priority.”
The ten schools that make up the OAC include Baldwin Wallace University, Capital University, Heidelberg University, John Carroll University, Marieta College, the University of Mount Union, Muskingum University, Ohio Northern University, Otterbein University, and Wilmington College.
