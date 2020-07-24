Organizers discuss state of Lorain County Fair as calls to cancel event and COVID-19 concerns grow

Organizers discuss state of Lorain County Fair as calls to cancel event and COVID-19 concerns grow
Lorain County Fair (Source: Lorain County Fair Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 24, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 8:52 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers from the Lorain County Fair are set to discuss plans for the regional attraction as concerns and cases of COVID-19 continue to increase.

A press conference with the Lorain County Fair Board is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.

Organizers discuss state of Lorain County Fair as calls to cancel event grow

The address from board members comes as calls to cancel the Lorain County Fair from area officials, including from the Wellington mayor and Lorain County commissioners, pile up approximately a month before the attraction is set to take place.

An open letter to the Lorain County fair board. Please feel free to share this. Dear LCFB, In 37 days, the 175th...

Posted by Hans M. Schneider on Friday, July 17, 2020

While numerous fairs across Ohio have already been canceled, Gov. Mike DeWine has left the decision whether to operate as planned, under guidelines laid out by the state’s Department of Health, with organizers and local health officials.

The 175th annual Lorain County Fair is scheduled to take place beginning August 23 through August 30.

[ List of vendors, sponsors that have canceled appearances at the Lorain County Fair due to COVID-19 ]

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.