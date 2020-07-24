Organizers discuss state of Lorain County Fair as calls to cancel event and COVID-19 concerns grow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers from the Lorain County Fair are set to discuss plans for the regional attraction as concerns and cases of COVID-19 continue to increase.
A press conference with the Lorain County Fair Board is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.
The address from board members comes as calls to cancel the Lorain County Fair from area officials, including from the Wellington mayor and Lorain County commissioners, pile up approximately a month before the attraction is set to take place.
While numerous fairs across Ohio have already been canceled, Gov. Mike DeWine has left the decision whether to operate as planned, under guidelines laid out by the state’s Department of Health, with organizers and local health officials.
The 175th annual Lorain County Fair is scheduled to take place beginning August 23 through August 30.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.