Police throughout Northeast Ohio urge residents not to call 911 with mask complaints

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio police departments are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 to report any violations to the state-mandated mask order.
While law enforcement agencies do have the authority to enforce the statewide mask mandate, health departments on the local level are primarily responsible for investigating complaints, multiple police departments said.
The Eastlake, Willowick, and Painesville police departments conveyed a similar message.
Complains within the city of Cleveland should be made to the health department by calling 216-857-7165.
Ohio’s mask mandate for individuals ages 10 years and older took effect on Thursday evening.
The governor says it is believed that masks have been a contributing factor in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in certain Ohio counties.
