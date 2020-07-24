SWAT team arrests Akron man who barricaded himself in house after chase on scooter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - SWAT Team members arrested a domestic violence suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come outside.
Akron police were called to Dustin Marsh’s home in the 200 block of Paris Ave. around 8:15 p.m. Thursday for a domestic disturbance call.
Police said when they arrived, Marsh rode away on a motorized scooter.
Officers said they tried to get him to stop, but Marsh ignored the lights and sirens.
Marsh then crashed the scooter, ran back to his home and refused to surrender, police said.
After obtaining a search warrant, SWAT Team members entered the home and took him into custody without incident.
Marsh is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.