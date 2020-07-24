Thursday was the wettest day in Cleveland in over six years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The headline says it all.
Thursday brought the most rain we have seen in one day in Cleveland since June 24, 2014.
That was over six years ago.
As I mentioned in my tweet, we accumulated 2.91 inches of rainfall in Cleveland yesterday.
Keep in mind, that is at the airport.
We definitely did not see that much in every location across Cuyahoga County.
We have not seen that much rain at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport since late June of 2014 when the airport recorded 3.54 inches of rainfall in one day.
Interestingly enough, June 24, 2014 was one day after the Medina County tornado touched down in Brunswick.
That storm created an intermittent damage path with a combination of EF-0 and EF-1 damage.
That storm had estimated maximum winds of 110 mph.
The 2.91 inches of rain we saw on Thursday in Cleveland was more rain than we recorded the entire month of June.
If you’re reading this in Akron, you won’t be able to relate.
Akron only accumulated 0.01 inches of rainfall on Thursday.
This is a testament to the “hit or miss” nature of summertime thunderstorms.
