South Euclid mom who intentionally caused crash that killed her daughter gets 18 year-to life sentence

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid mom who intentionally caused a crash that killed her daughter and injured her son was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.
On Jan. 25, 2019, Kia Ferguson pulled her vehicle in front of a UPS semi-truck on I-90 near SR 306 in Mentor.
Ji Ferguson, the 10-year-old rear passenger and daughter of Ferguson, died at the scene as a result of the injuries.
Ferguson’s other child, a 6-year-old boy, was injured and taken to the ICU at Cleveland’s MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
The truck driver was not injured.
Mentor police investigated the accident for nine months before charging Ferguson.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.