Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 85-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find a missing endangered 85-year-old woman who has diabetes and left her medication behind when she walked away from her daughter-in-law’s home on Friday morning.
Police said Hilda Narvaez left the Cleveland home on Cress Road around 6:30 a.m.
Hilda was described as 5′4″ tall, 143 lbs., with white hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.
It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.
Call 911 if you see her.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.