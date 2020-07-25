Health officials in Summit County recommends start of high school fall sports to be delayed until Oct. 1st

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials in Summit County recommend high school fall sports seasons to be delayed until October 1, 19 News has learned after obtaining a letter Summit County Public Health sent to school administrators on Friday.
Health officials said in the letter that many school districts in the county wanted the guidance and considerations regarding the next phase of competitive sports.
SCPH says they have reviewed the OHSAA guidance and believe that it provides practical recommendations to keep students, coaches, officials, and spectators safe. SCPH also said COVID-19 contact sports make it very difficult to maintain six feet of social distance or wear masks the two most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials also recommend the following for high school fall sports: (1) Shortening the competitive play season for moderate and high-risk sports; (2) Limiting spectators to two per athlete, or consider eliminating spectators all together.
You can see below the breakdown of sports Summit County Public Health of the sports in the low risk, moderate risk, and high-risk categories.
“Summit County Public Health understands that sports are important factor in the development of children, these are uncertain times and we are asking you to consider making adjustments to the Fall sports season to protect the health of your students/coaches and their families. In Summit County,” Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said in a released statement to school administrators. “We have already seen situations where teams and coaches have been exposed and been required to quarantine. We appreciate your willingness to review our considerations.”
