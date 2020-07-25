North Canton Police: ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service’ rule applies to masks too if a business requires you to wear one

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton Police are reminding residents of the legal consequences of not adhering to not only the statewide mask mandate, but a business’ request to leave if you are not complying with their rules to wear one.
“We recognize that everyone has their own beliefs about the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus. The North Canton Police Department does not judge people by how they perceive the seriousness, but we may find ourselves called to get involved to assist in keeping the peace over disagreements about following the orders,” the NCPD said.
NCPD said businesses have always been required to do their best to protect their customers and employees, and one of those requirements may be wearing proper attire to enter their establishment.
The NCPD compared a business’ requirement for customers to wear a mask inside their building to the phrase “No shirt, No shoes... No service.”
If a business has a sign showing customers are required to wear a mask before coming in, customers must comply with that posting, or else the business has a right to refuse service and ask the customer to leave, NCPD said.
NCPD reminds residents that the customer can be charged with trespassing if they refuse to leave, and an employee may call police for help.
“The responding officer will investigate the violation and take enforcement action as needed, NCPD said. Charging someone with trespassing or any other violation is not our preferred course of action, we would prefer to ask for everyone’s cooperation.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.