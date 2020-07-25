University of Akron Police issue safety advisory after woman sexually assaulted off campus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - University of Akron Police issued a safety advisory after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted off campus in a home on Kling Street and Exchange.
According to the advisory, the victim told police the suspect came into her home uninvited after midnight on Saturday.
There was no description of the suspect.
Police ask anyone with information to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.
You can submit a tip confidentially to police by texting it to 274637 (CRIMES), and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.
The University of Akron Police recommend that you:
- Be aware of your surroundings. If you feel threatened, cross the street or enter a store or business. Minimize distractions, such as music from your phone.
- Program the University’s emergency line into your cell phone: 330-972-2911. Or call 9-1-1.
- Notify the UAPD if you notice anything suspicious or unusual. Call the department at 330-972-2911 (or 9-1-1 in an emergency) at any hour.
