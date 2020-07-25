27-year-old Ashtabula woman charged with murdering 29-year-old woman in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police confirmed 27-year-old Brea Holley of Ashtabula was charged and arrested with murdering a 29-year-old woman on Friday night.
Lt. Michael Groomes said officers were sent to the 430 block of Beebe Avenue at approximately 10:47 p.m. after someone reported hearing a single gunshot.
When officers arrived, they found the woman fatally shot and pronounced her dead on scene, according to Lt. Groomes.
The identity of the woman has yet to be released.
