Abandoned Lorain County bowling alley rekindles heavy flames after first catching fire Saturday

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County dispatchers confirmed the abandoned bowling alley that caught fire on Saturday night rekindled around 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The vacant building is located on 613 Oberlin-Elyria Avenue.
Multiple fire departments were called to help put out the flames, including the LaGrange Fire Department.
It is unknown how the fire originally started.'
Rising smoke from the Sunday blaze could be seen from miles away.
Return to 19 News on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.