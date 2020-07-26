Homicide investigation underway after 40-year-old man shot in head in Cleveland on Thursday dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the shooting that left a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday is now a homicide investigation.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said EMS was sent to the area the 5930 block of Ackley Road near Mound Elementary School at about 11:35 p.m. for a man down.
The victim was found on the ground unconscious and taken to MetroHealth Hospital, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the gunshot wound in his head was discovered at the hospital.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 8:30 a.m. the next day, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
The man has yet to be identified.
