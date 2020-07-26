1 killed and 13 injured in the 6 shootings and 4 stabbings in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed one man was killed and thirteen people were hurt in the six shootings and four stabbings that happened in Cleveland over the weekend.
Here are the descriptions of the events according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
Friday, July 24
6:08 p.m.
Three 19-year-old men were shot on East 105th Street and Superior Avenue.
One was shot in his right side, the second was shot in both shoulders, and the third was shot in the right eye.
All three were driven to University Hospitals.
Saturday, July 25
A male was arrested for aggravated managing and ethnic intimidation in the 3640 block of West 102 Street after yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill the victims and burn down their houses.
2:38 a.m.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and buttocks and a 28-year-old woman as also shot on East 37th Street and Community College.
EMS took both victims to MetroHealth Hospital.
3:23 a.m.
The alleged intoxicated driver being pursued by Bratenahl Police crashed on Eddy Road and St. Clair.
8:41 p.m.
A 26-year-old was shot in the head in the 7510 block of Kinsman Road.
EMS took the victim to University Hospitals.
10:44 p.m.
A 34-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest in the 3250 block of West 65th Street.
EMS took her to University Hospitals.
Sunday, July 26
12:10 a.m.
A 46-year-old man was found shot multiple times in his Ford Escape in the 3037 block of West 46th Street.
Officers gave him first aid, but EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
12:27 a.m.
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the left flank and a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the left thigh at East End Restaurant on 1330 Old River Road.
They were driven to MetroHealth Hospital.
1:23 a.m.
A 22-year-old man was stabbed in the left shoulder at Cheers Restaurant and Bar on 3560 East 93rd Street.
He was driven to the hospital.
2:09 a.m.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the foot and driven to St. Vincent Charity Hospital.
2:09 a.m.
A 56-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on East 123rd Street and Harvard Avenue.
4:22 a.m.
A 52-year-old man was shot in the head in the head in the 11700 block of St. Clair Avenue.
EMS took him to University Hospitals.
