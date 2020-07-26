Man found fatally shot multiple times in his car in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a 46-year-old man was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 3030 block of West 46th Street for shots fired about 10 minutes after midnight.
When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his Ford Escape, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Officers tried to revive him until EMS arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Members of the Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting.
Sgt. Ciaccia said no arrests have been made, but multiple unknown males are the suspects.
