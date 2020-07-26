10 new deaths, an additional 889 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,307 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 84,073 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.
An additional 4,500 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 10,199 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,444 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
