5 new deaths reported in Cleveland due to COVID-19; 43 new confirmed cases reported citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are five new deaths reported in the city, with 43 new confirmed cases reported citywide.
To view more on the deaths and cases, go to the Cleveland Department of Public Health Dashboard
The age range of the five dead is from in their 50s-90s.
Health officials said there are 43 new confirmed cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,032 confirmed cases citywide.
The new cases were reported in people ranging in age from under 1-year-old to their 90s.
Health officials said there have been a total cumulative of 995 people citywide released from isolation.
You can read the state's COVID-19 numbers
