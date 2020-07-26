Northeast Ohio weather: First Alert Day Monday for threat of severe storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another hot one today with severe storms possible Monday!
This could be our 13th, 90-degree day of the season.
A seasonal average is nine, 90 degree days.
Sunday lives up to its name with plenty of sun but noticeable humidity and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Monday brings our next afternoon and evening strong to severe storm threat as highs soar back to 90 or hotter.
High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 90s, with dew points increasing, temperatures will feel like they are in the middle 90s.
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY will be in effect through Sunday at midnight. Air quality will be low for sensitive groups as we battle stagnant heat and humidity tomorrow.
The heat continues early Monday with heat index values climbing close to 100 degrees.
A cold front will move in late Monday bringing the threat for rain and storms. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side.
The main threat with storms that develop Monday will be heavy rain and the potential for flooding.
The team is monitoring this.
The rest of the week will be drier and cooler with highs more seasonable, in the low 80s.
