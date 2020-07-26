Three 19-year-old men shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed three 19-year-old men were hospitalized after being shot on East 105th Street and Superior Avenue on Friday night.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened on the border of Cleveland’s Hough and Glenville neighborhoods at 6:08 p.m.
One was shot in his right side, the second was shot in both shoulders, and the third was shot in the right eye, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said all three were driven to University Hospitals.
Their conditions are unknown.
Police did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.