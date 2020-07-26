Wrong-way crash on I-77 kills both drivers in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highway Patrol confirmed an investigation is underway after a wrong-way driver struck a car on I-77 near milepost 86 at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday.
Sgt. Clinton Armstrong said a 2010 Mercedes Benz C300 was driving northbound in the southbound passing lane when it struck a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.
The Mercedes went off the road and into the median while the Chevrolet stopped on the west berm, according to the report.
Both of the male drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Armstrong said.
Their identities have not yet been released.
Sgt. Armstrong confirmed both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
