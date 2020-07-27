Akron Marc’s employee says he was discriminated against for wearing Black Lives Matter mask at work

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest over the weekend is sharing his story.
Shawn Mansfield, 29, was arrested during his own Facebook livestream. He said it was all because of what he calls racist behavior from managers at the Marc’s grocery store in Akron.
“This isn’t gonna stop me,” said Mansfield. “Actually, when I got arrested, I got out the same day and I was back at Marc’s the very next day. So, it motivated me. It inspired me to do more.”
The Akron man organized a protest outside the Marc’s store on East Waterloo Road Saturday.
“I put together a protest because the management has been very, very racist in this location,” Mansfield alleged.
According to Akron Police, Mansfield and the group of protesters were told they could not protest in front of the store because it is private property.
Akron Police said Mansfield was given alternative locations and the group was given several warnings, and when Mansfield refused to move, police arrested him and charged him with criminal trespass, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.
Police also said the store was forced to close due to the protest.
Last Monday, 18-year-old Mekhi Lindsey-Smith said when he arrived for his shift wearing a Black Lives Matter mask, management demanded he take it off.
“He told me that I couldn’t wear my Black Lives Matter mask and that a policy said that I couldn’t wear it, but I had no idea about the policy until that day and basically told me that I could take it off or leave,” said Lindsey-Smith.
Lindsey-Smith claims other employees wore masks with logos and writing but were never told to take them off, so he felt targeted.
“I’m very traumatized by it because I’ve never dealt with this kind of discrimination and it’s the first time its happened to me,” Lindsey-Smith told 19 News.
Shannon Joherl, Vice President of Human Resources at Marc’s, sent 19 News this statement, “In May, as part of the state’s Responsible Restart Ohio program, we made it mandatory for all employees to wear a mask at all times while working in our stores. We want to protect our employees and our customers and vendors from possible COVID-19 infection. We also require that masks be free of any logos or writing of any kind. This policy reflects Marc’s longstanding employee dress code, which states that all employees must wear company-approved apparel while working. This apparel does not have any non-work related logos or writing.
We offer a mask to any employee who arrives for work with a mask that does not comply with our policy. We make every attempt to make sure all our employees are aware of the policy and to assist an employee who comes to work with a mask that does not meet our uniform policies by providing them with a new mask.
When the employee in question reported to work in a mask that did not comply with our policy, we offered him an alternative one. He made the decision to leave his shift instead, and subsequently informed a manager that he was quitting his employment with Marc’s. We’re sorry he made the choice to leave Marc’s, but respect his decision to do so.
For many years, Marc’s has supported programs that assist those in the communities we serve. We strongly believe in diversity in our workplace and provide opportunities for advancement in all our stores for all our employees.”
