Akron Marc’s employee says he was discriminated against for wearing Black Lives Matter mask at work

Shannon Joherl, Vice President of Human Resources at Marc’s, sent 19 News this statement, “In May, as part of the state’s Responsible Restart Ohio program, we made it mandatory for all employees to wear a mask at all times while working in our stores. We want to protect our employees and our customers and vendors from possible COVID-19 infection. We also require that masks be free of any logos or writing of any kind. This policy reflects Marc’s longstanding employee dress code, which states that all employees must wear company-approved apparel while working. This apparel does not have any non-work related logos or writing.