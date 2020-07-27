Akron Public Schools to give update on start of new academic year

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public School families will find out how schools will reopen this fall, and it appears Akron schools might follow the lead of Cleveland, which will do the first nine weeks online.
“We may need to look at starting our school year and work as remote 100% remote learning,” says David James, Superintendent of Akron Public Schools. “And then, as we get additional information from the state health department, our local health department in terms of community spread, looking at going to maybe some of those blended models slowly.”
The blended model is a hybrid with both in-class and online learning for students.
The Summit County Health Department has also recommended that fall sports don’t start until October, something the superintendent has considered as well.
“There have been some conversations, I think, that whether school should band together and just tell the athletic association that, you know, they do have some big concerns about sports and particularly, you know, the context sports where, you know, kids are in close proximity to each other.”
The Summit County Health Department also recommends shortening the seasons for high contact and high risk sports like football, soccer, and basketball and also recommends only two spectators in the stands for each athlete competing.
Superintendent James will give his update at 5:30 p.m.
