Akron Public Schools will begin school year with virtual-only learning

“The 2020-2021 school year will begin with remote learning for our students,” said Superintendent David W. James in a prepared statement following Monday night’s board meeting. “We have studied and researched. We have followed guidance from all of the experts locally, regionally, statewide and nationally. We have also met with and discussed plans with other Ohio schools large and small. It is our belief this is the best way to begin; the safest way for the greatest number of students and staff.”