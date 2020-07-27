Akron swat arrests irate man after he was heard yelling racial slurs, threatening another man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a man after a several hour-long standoff on Sunday afternoon.
Police say that Dwayne Keller, 60, was heard yelling racial slurs and obscenities at another man and various residents.
The victim told police that Keller pointed a gun at him and then began to threaten him, use racial slurs, and go on an unprovoked rant.
Officers initially responded to the 1600 block of Brittain Rd for a report of a man with a gun.
When police arrived, they tried to talk with Keller, but he wouldn’t come out of his apartment.
According to the report, members of the Akron SWAT team was called to the scene to negotiate with Keller, but after a several-hour standoff, the SWAT team entered the apartment and arrested him.
When police entered the apartment, they found a BB gun and two pistol magazines.
There were no injures reported.
Keller was charged with Ethnic Intimidation and Aggravated Menacing.
He was transported to the Summit County Jail after the incident.
