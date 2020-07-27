Akron Zoo saves rare blue lobster from Red Lobster

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A rare lobster destined for a dinner plate is enjoying a second chance thanks to the Akron Zoo.
Employees at a local Red Lobster notified a conservation program called Seafood Watch after they saw the lobster’s unique blue shell.
The program then reached out to the Akron Zoo, who happily took in the lobster that employees at the restaurant named Clawde after the chain’s mascot.
Clawde is now living in a special tank in the zoo’s Komodo Kingdom building, which is currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19.
Blue lobsters are very rare, occurring one in every two million. The shell’s blue color is the result of a genetic anomaly.
